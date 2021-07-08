Fast response stopped high-rise fire from spreading

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SEVEN fire trucks rushed to the scene of a fire in Belconnen after black smoke was spotted coming out of a high-rise building this afternoon (July 8).

Firefighters were alerted to the smoke, which was seen kilometres from the fire, at about 3.15pm.

They gained access to the building on Emu Bank and located the fire on the 22nd floor balcony.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, resulting in no further spread throughout the building and minimal damage sustained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.