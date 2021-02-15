Fatal Cooma stabbing leads to murder charges

A MAN has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Cooma yesterday (February 15). 

The 21-year-old was arrested at about 6am in bushland on Shannons Flat Road, about two hours after two men went to Cooma Hospital with stab wounds.

One of the men, a 38-year-old, who was suffering stab wounds to his abdomen, neck and chest died on arrival.

The other, a 19-year-old, was suffering wounds to his arms. He was treated before being taken to Canberra Hospital where he remains stable.

The offender faces murder and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges at the Cooma Local Court today.

