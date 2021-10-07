Federal MPs exempt from mandatory quarantine

FULLY vaccinated federal MPS, senators and staff coming to the ACT from covid-impacted areas for October’s sittings and estimates hearings at Parliament House will not be required to undertake a fortnight’s quarantine, according to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The chief minister made the announcement on his Twitter account this afternoon (October 7), saying the exemption for politicians comes under new ACT Health guidelines.

Unvaccinated politicians will still be subject to 14 days of isolation, he said.