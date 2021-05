Share Canberra's trusted news:

STUDENTS and teachers were forced to evacuate Namadgi Public School due to a fire in a toilet block today (May 21).

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the Kambah school, ventilated the area, and have left the scene.

The school has made arrangements for the classes affected to continue in alternate locations within the school.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.