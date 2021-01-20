Fire crews converge on border blaze, no threats to homes

FOUR fire crews have responded to a grass fire that edged along the ACT border adjacent to Queanbeyan.

The blaze occurred in the vicinity of William Street at Oaks Estate today (January 20), and burnt out less than one hectare of grassland in the vicinity of the Queanbeyan River.

Firefighters have now contained the fire but will remain on scene throughout the afternoon to mop up and black out the fire ground.

Members of the local border communities can expect to witness smoke and emergency vehicles around the area.

The crews are asking nearby residents to avoid the area where possible.

