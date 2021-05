Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BRADDON building has been evacuated after an electrical fire started this afternoon (May 28).

ACT Fire & Rescue crews are on scene at an electrical fire within a structure on Lonsdale Street and are working to locate the source of the fire.

Lonsdale Street is closed between Elouera Street and Cooyong Street until further notice.

The community is asked to avoid the area.