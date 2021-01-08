Fire service to conduct burn to reduce Canberra bushfire risk

THE ACT Rural Fire Service is issuing out a warning of a hazard reduction burn to the public.

The burn will take place at the Canberra Rifle Club in Majura on Saturday (January 9) should weather permit.

It will be visible to motorists travelling along the Majura parkway and onto the Federal Highway intersection.

Ground fuels will be removed from the rural fire service’s action to reduce the risk of a bushfire to the area.

The move comes after the Canberra region suffered severe bushfires last summer that devastated the surrounds.

This burn will be mapped and viewed on the ESA live incidents map.

The public can report unattended fires to 000.

