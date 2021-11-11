Firefighters battle Torrens townhouse blaze

FIREFIGHTERS have gained control of a house fire in Batchelor Street, Torrens, tonight (November 11) where a townhouse was fully alight.
Also on the scene were ambulance and police personnel. Police conducted a search of the residence.
There are emergency vehicles on scene and Emergency Services asks the public to avoid the area.
