Firefighters battle Torrens townhouse blaze

Fire personnel on the scene in Torrens tonight.

FIREFIGHTERS have gained control of a house fire in Batchelor Street, Torrens, tonight (November 11) where a townhouse was fully alight.

Also on the scene were ambulance and police personnel. Police conducted a search of the residence.

There are emergency vehicles on scene and Emergency Services asks the public to avoid the area. 

