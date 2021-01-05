Firefighting helicopters arrive ahead of Canberra summer

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT rural fire service will come prepared this bushfire season after three firefighting helicopters have landed.

Two medium-sized helicopters – Helitac 274 and 275 – and a Firebird 100, a specialised intelligence gathering helicopter all arrived at the service’s helibase on Tuesday (January 5).

Lessons learned from the horrific bushfires surrounding Canberra last year required an investment into the aircraft to heavily aid firefighting efforts this summer.

Taxpayers are funding the bushfires resources that ACT minister for police and emergency services Mick Gentleman said will play an “integral role in firefighting operations in our region”.

The Helitac aircraft will be on hand for various roles including waterbombing and winching of firefighters into remote areas.

The Firebird 100 can also undertake waterbombing, aerial intelligence gathering, and the coordination of aircrafts and firefighters.

They will be based at the ACTRFS Hume helicopter base until late March, but their stay could be extended should weather conditions pose a fire risk to the ACT.

“These helicopters can be deployed from the Helibase in Hume within 15 minutes and will also be available to assist surrounding regions,” ACTRFS chief officer Rohan Scott said.

“The Firebird 100 was a vital asset last bushfire season, both in the air and on the ground.”

A 360‑degree video, or thermal camera, can quickly relay vision or incident data from the helicopter directly to headquarters, fire control centres and incident management teams.

“Having the ability to relay vision direct from the fire ground is imperative to ensure we are deploying appropriate resources where they are needed and issuing correct warnings for communities,” Mr Scott said.

All Canberrans are also reminded to be emergency ready and to complete their survival plan from at esa.act.gov.au/be-emergency- ready/resources-plans/ survival-plan