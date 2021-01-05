Firefighting helicopters arrive ahead of Canberra summer

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Araluen bushfire last year. Photo: Mark Makings

THE ACT rural fire service will come prepared this bushfire season after three firefighting helicopters have landed.

Two medium-sized helicopters – Helitac 274 and 275 – and a Firebird 100, a specialised intelligence gathering helicopter all arrived at the service’s helibase on Tuesday (January 5).

Lessons learned from the horrific bushfires surrounding Canberra last year required an investment into the aircraft to heavily aid firefighting efforts this summer.

Taxpayers are funding the bushfires resources that ACT minister for police and emergency services Mick Gentleman said will play an “integral role in firefighting operations in our region”.

The Helitac aircraft will be on hand for various roles including waterbombing and winching of firefighters into remote areas.

The Firebird 100 can also undertake waterbombing, aerial intelligence gathering, and the coordination of aircrafts and firefighters.

They will be based at the ACTRFS Hume helicopter base until late March, but their stay could be extended should weather conditions pose a fire risk to the ACT.

“These helicopters can be deployed from the Helibase in Hume within 15 minutes and will also be available to assist surrounding regions,” ACTRFS chief officer Rohan Scott said.

“The Firebird 100 was a vital asset last bushfire season, both in the air and on the ground.”

A 360‑degree video, or thermal camera, can quickly relay vision or incident data from the helicopter directly to headquarters, fire control centres and incident management teams.

“Having the ability to relay vision direct from the fire ground is imperative to ensure we are deploying appropriate resources where they are needed and issuing correct warnings for communities,” Mr Scott said.

All Canberrans are also reminded to be emergency ready and to complete their survival plan from at esa.act.gov.au/be-emergency-ready/resources-plans/survival-plan

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice locate Canberra teen after missing for nine days
Next articleBorder to hold firm for another week to visitors
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply