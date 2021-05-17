Fisher man lied to get money from seniors

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FISHER man allegedly made up fake stories to deceive elderly people into giving him money.

The 38-year-old was arrested at about 8.45am yesterday (May 16) morning at a bus stop in Weston.

He has been charged with two counts of obtaining property by deception, possession of stolen property and providing false details.

He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court late next month.

Anyone that has further information about this man’s activities that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6800080.