Five new covid cases in southern NSW

SOUTHERN NSW has recorded five new covid cases in the past 24 hours, including three cases in Queanbeyan.

Two of the new cases are in Jerrabomberra, one case is in Queanbeyan and one case is in Murrumbateman.

There is one new case in Yass which is linked to a known case.

This brings the total cases in the southern NSW local health district to 409 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

NSW recorded 265 new covid cases today (October 18).