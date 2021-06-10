Floriade returns to Commonwealth Park

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Floriade is back.

FLORIADE will return to Commonwealth Park this September after COVID-19 restrictions pushed it into the suburbs for a reimagined event last year. 

This year, under the theme “Future of Flowers”, Floriade will again be on display throughout the community but its star attraction — its flower displays at Commonwealth Park — will be making a comeback.

Running from September 11 until October 10, the display will spread 300,000 bulbs and annuals across the ACT and to 94 schools, community groups and organisations.

Floriade NightFest will also return for four nights from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 3.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExplainer: Resettlement options for the Tamil family
Next articleDouble demerits cross borders, warn cops
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply