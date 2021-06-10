Floriade returns to Commonwealth Park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FLORIADE will return to Commonwealth Park this September after COVID-19 restrictions pushed it into the suburbs for a reimagined event last year.

This year, under the theme “Future of Flowers”, Floriade will again be on display throughout the community but its star attraction — its flower displays at Commonwealth Park — will be making a comeback.

Running from September 11 until October 10, the display will spread 300,000 bulbs and annuals across the ACT and to 94 schools, community groups and organisations.

Floriade NightFest will also return for four nights from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 3.