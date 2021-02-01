Force, Scorchers set to call Canberra home amid scare

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PERTH sporting teams have been locked in limbo ahead of appearing in Canberra this week.

Super Rugby side Western Force are set to face the ACT Brumbies in a preseason trial on Saturday evening (February 6).

The two rivals had been forced to restrict their practice hit-outs and postpone travel until the match was officially announced four days ago on Friday.

But the confirmation of a UK-variant coronavirus case from a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth has put the Viking Park fixture in jeopardy just two weeks from the Super Rugby season opener.

The Force may still be given an exemption, ACT Health confirmed.

“They have had exemption granted for the event to take place,” ACT chief medical officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said.

“However, we have not taken stock of this new information.

“We just need to reassess and see whether there will be any changes to that.”

This comes after Big Bash side Perth Scorchers have been grounded in Canberra.

The Scorchers were set to travel back to Western Australia to host the Brisbane Heat in a home knockout final.

But the side that lost to Sydney Sixers on Saturday night in Canberra will be forced to play the game this Thursday night at Manuka Oval for the right to reach the BBL season decider.

West Australian authorities threw up the possibility of the Scorchers playing the challenger final in front of an empty stadium in Perth, but the decision to remain in Canberra will, at least, ensure a short trip up the Hume Highway for the title match in Sydney.