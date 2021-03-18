Former veterans struggle to adjust to civilian work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

VETERANS without any physical or psychological support still find adjusting to civilian work challenging, according to new research.

The study of 31 former Australian Defence Force personnel, led by the University of the Sunshine Coast, reveals that there are a range of issues that impact the work transition for both employees and employers of many former Defence members.

Prof Karen Becker says, for many, the Defence Force was their first job out of school and that they knew no other workplace, so entry into a civilian workplace was a culture shock.

“For some, it was simple things like not immediately knowing colleagues’ roles without uniforms, learning to be informal in their interactions, struggling to explain in job interviews how their military skills translate into specific roles, and understanding different group and individual dynamics,” she says.

Even though the study involved a wide range of veterans, Prof Becker says the similarities in experiences were surprising.

The findings led researchers to multiple recommendations on how the transition can be improved to benefit not only veterans and their families, but also business owners and recruitment managers.

“There were people who had commanded groups of a hundred individuals in very stressful environments, yet their skills were undervalued or unrecognised in civilian jobs,” says Prof Becker.

“Some straightforward steps could help veterans find and retain rewarding work, and help businesses and organisations tap into and capitalise on this source of talent.

“For example, employers could ensure there is senior management support, provide ongoing support mechanisms such as mentors, and share the value of veterans as a talent source.”

Canberra-based co-author Dr Matthew McCormack says the study resonated with him as a 31-year Navy veteran.

“It was quite cathartic to speak to veterans who were embarking on the same journey I had experienced,” says Dr McCormack.

“I am pleased that these findings provide tangible solutions for veterans. This will help them make a smooth transition from their Australian Defence Force career to a successful life as a civilian.”

The results of the study have been released in a report called “Making the Move”. Prof Becker says the next study will involve a larger scale survey of Australian veterans.