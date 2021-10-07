Forty-one covid cases but vaccinations reach a milestone

SEVENTY per cent of Canberrans aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated, said ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

However, the ACT is focusing on reaching the 70 per cent milestone for Canberrans aged 12 and up, in order for the territory to ease restrictions.

It was a bitter-sweet announcement at today’s (October 7) covid press conference, when the health minister revealed that there have been 41 new covid cases recorded in 24 hours.

One of the new cases is another baby in the special care nursery at the Centenary Hospital of Women and Children.

Fourteen of these cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites. Twenty-four are under investigation.

Out of the new cases, seven were in quarantine during their entire infectious period, with at least five people in the community for part or all of their infectious periods.

“They may present a risk to others,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

There are 15 people in Canberra hospitals with the virus, seven of which are in intensive care. Six of the people in ICU require ventilation.

Yesterday (October 6), more than 3500 Canberrans came forward to get tested, which the health minister said was a good number.