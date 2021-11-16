Four Canberrans in hospital from covid

AS at 8pm last night, there are four Canberra people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one case in ICU on a ventilator.

According to ACT Health, hospitalisation reporting now includes cases cleared of their COVID-19 infection who remain in hospital after their release from isolation.

This means that the four hospitalised people counted in today’s numbers include a mix of both active and non-active cases.

Today (November 16) the ACT recorded another 12 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total active cases in the territory to 185.

Since the beginning of the current outbreak in June there have been 1841 cases of the virus recorded in Canberra.

ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 96.5 per cent.