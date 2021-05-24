Four Melbourne covid cases puts the ACT on alert

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is on alert after the Victorian government confirmed four new COVID-19 cases in the greater Melbourne area yesterday (May 24).

ACT Health is advising people in the ACT who have been in greater Melbourne in the last 14 days to check the COVID-19 areas of concern information on the ACT COVID-19 website to see if they have been in any current close contact locations.

Currently, close contact locations include:

Jump! Swim Schools Bundoora, 4/37 The Concord, Bundoora , between 8.55am and 10.15am on Friday, May 21.

, between 8.55am and 10.15am on Friday, May 21. Highpoint Shopping Centre, 120-200 Rosamond Road, Maribyrnong, between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, May 20.

People who have attended these locations during the time periods provided are urged to contact ACT Health on 5124 6209, get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine immediately for 14 days from the date they were last in the exposure location – even if they get a negative test result.

An ACT Health spokesperson says: “Non-ACT residents who have been to a close contact exposure location cannot enter the ACT without an approved exemption prior to arrival.

“If you are travelling please remember that things can change quickly. Regularly check the public health advice of the place you are visiting, follow regular COVID-safe practices and check in at venues to support contract tracing.”