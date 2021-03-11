Fragments of covid detected in Civic sewage

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FRAGMENTS of COVID-19 have been detected in Civic’s sewage, reveals ACT Health.

The positive detection was found in a sewage sample collected on March 9 from the city central wastewater testing location and is most likely related to known cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, an ACT Health spokeswoman says.

“However, this is a timely reminder for all ACT residents to be tested for COVID-19 should they have any symptoms, no matter how mild,” she says.

“Further wastewater testing will be conducted early next week as part of the ongoing Wastewater Surveillance Program in the ACT.”