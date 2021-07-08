Franklin man caught drug driving stolen car

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FRANKLIN man was under the influence of drugs when police found him driving a stolen car through Canberra yesterday (July 7).

The man, a 26-year-old, was with a woman, a 23-year-old from Batemans Bay, when police, at about 11.30am, saw them in a white Nissan X-Trail with QLD registration plates travelling on Ginninderra Drive, Kaleen.

Police checks revealed the registration plates did not belong to the vehicle, and both the vehicle and plates had been reported stolen earlier this week.

The driver didn’t stop for police and officers were forced to follow the vehicle through multiple north side suburbs onto Mulligans Flat Road where it entered NSW. A short time later the vehicle re-entered the ACT, where policed used a device to deflate its tyres.

The vehicle stopped on Blizzard Circuit, Forde, where the driver and passenger were arrested.

The man will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court of driving a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated dangerous driving, driving while suspended, using incorrect number plates, drug driving and failing to stop for police.

The woman will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court of riding in a stolen motor vehicle.