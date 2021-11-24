Free breakfast aims to take a bite out of cybercrime

The Department of Home Affairs is inviting small and medium Canberra businesses to a free breakfast to learn more about the devastating effects of cybercrime. This is a sponsored post.

CYBERCRIME costs the Australian economy $29 billion annually, yet most Australians do not see cybersecurity as a pressing issue or risk, according to the Department of Home Affairs.

And despite that, most Australians actively look for ways to not have to think about or engage with the topic of cybersecurity, every eight minutes a cyber incident, crime or vulnerability is reported.

For a small business, the impact of a cyber attack can be devastating.

That’s why the Australian Government has produced a range of free resources to assist even the smallest of businesses to be more secure online.



The Department of Home Affairs is launching a range of resources at a Small Business Breakfast at the National Portrait Gallery, at 7.30am, on December 2, and invites small and medium Canberra businesses to come along to discuss cybersecurity issues and to network with VIP government representatives, big business guests and other SMEs.

The morning will feature a discussion panel with special guests and will be hosted by the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia CEO, Alexi Boyd.

The discussion will be followed by the national premiere of the “Beat Cybercrime in Your Downtime” short seminar that forms part of the free material launching on cyber.gov.au

The event is free, and is at the National Portrait Gallery, from 7.30am, on Thursday, December 2. Numbers are strictly limited. Register here.