Free events celebrate Canberra’s youth

FREE community events kick off today (March 25) to celebrate the remainder of ACT Youth Week.

The week, according to Youth Affairs Minister Yvette Berry, is an opportunity to highlight the positive contributions young Canberrans aged 12 to 25 years make to the community.

“It also encourages youth participation and engagement in the ACT through various events and activities,” she says.

“Young people make an important contribution to our community whether it be through arts, sport, individual achievement, or community service,” and “offer a diverse and unique perspective and insight into issues affecting them and are active and passionate members of our community.

“This week is one of many ways their voices can be heard.”

Events across the city kick off today with the Sunset Festival, which will feature free pizza and barbecue, as well as a DJ, and is hosted at Eddison Park, Phillip, and Woden Skate Park from 4-7pm.

Then on Friday, live music and performances from young, local artists, such as Belco’s Got Talent winner, Beau Sykes, will be held on City Walk.

Beau will be performing alongside music acts such as 14-piece horn-led funk band Chicken Salt, Rainbow Energy Production (aka Damon Blank), The Prettirinas sisters, and Lachlan Walker.

And in addition to music, there will be “chill-out” spaces and lawn games.

On Saturday, at Dickson Shops, there will be BMX workshops and Warehouse Circus classes, which, along with bands and DJs, will pre-empt a special Flix ‘n Dickson screening of “The Karate Kid” from 5-9.30pm.

There will be free events held at Zone Bowling Belconnen on Saturday, while a similar event at Zone Bowling in Tuggeranong will be held on Sunday, as well as the “Skate IT Out” free ice-skating event in Phillip.

Grant money has also been given to 14 recipients of the ACT Youth Week grants program, who will share $20,000 to run projects for the rest of the week.

Recipients will be running events, including bike maintenance at Dickson College, a wellness workshop at Headspace, a sports in the streets program at the Multicultural Youth Services and a connect craft and communities project at ANU.

More information about youth week here.