Fun and educative activities for the whole family

JUST over two weeks out from the school holidays, it’s time to start organising some fun and educative ways to entertain the children during the Easter and school break.

Whether families want to enjoy the autumn weather outdoors, or spend a day inside doing some fun, creative activities, “CityNews” speaks with businesses who offer holiday entertainment for the whole family.

Stephen’s raceway is driven by passion Stephen’s raceway is driven by passion

CANBERRA’S only slot car raceway is the perfect school holiday activity to get children away from the computer and enjoying the fast thrills at Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, says owner Stephen Bywater.

It’s fun for the whole family, too, says Stephen, who, passionate about racing himself, sees parents and adults come in and become nostalgic of their childhood slot car racing days.

“[It’s great to see] the enjoyment on people’s faces if they haven’t seen [slot cars] in a while and remembering back to when they were kids and being able to introduce it to their kids,” he says.

“Parents can relive their childhood. I got my first set when I was about seven years old and have had a passion for it ever since.”

The custom-built, handmade tracks have excited Canberrans for more than a decade and the raceway features tracks such as six-lane NASCAR-style courses, or more complicated courses like overlapping eight-lane ones, Stephen says.

“It’s the enjoyment and the challenge of getting around without crashing and getting around faster than anyone else [that everyone loves],” says Stephen.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway also stocks leading brands of remote controlled cars, as well as accessories, he says.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, unit 2, 20 Essington Street, Mitchell. Call 0424 453544, email way2fast2@yahoo.com.au or visit way2fast.com.au

Workshops build fun and education

“BRICKS 4 Kidz offers children the opportunity to learn while enjoying the fun of lego,” says director Mark Jeffries.

Operating in Belconnen and Hughes, Bricks 4 Kidz is led by passionate instructors who use Lego to illustrate science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) principles.

“Our motto is kids learn through play,” says Mark.

“Kids retain information from touching, making, and doing much more than they do through memorising facts or figures.”

During the autumn school holidays, Bricks 4 Kidz is offering workshops that focus on recreation, with a learning element involved, too, Mark says.

“We’re running every day of the school holidays, but we also have after-school classes with a dedicated curriculum, workshops in coding and robotics using moving Lego, and birthday party programs,” he says.

It’s the environment as much as the Lego that makes kids want to come back, he says.

“Children are naturally curious about what others are building, and so they often make friends quickly and easily,” he says.

“That combined with the supportive and enthusiastic atmosphere our instructors create makes for a learning experience that activates the imagination.”

Bricks 4 Kidz, 125/99 Eastern Valley Way, Belconnen. Visit bricks4kidz.com.au/act-northside or call 0438 257236.

Aviary offers a great time amongst birds Aviary offers a great time amongst birds

PARROTS, finches, doves and quail are among the birds ready to interact at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary, says owner and manager Mick Logan.

The aviary is great fun for all ages, and with an expanded capacity of 35 people at one time, now is the best time to get up close and personal with a range of friendly, free-flying birds, says Mick.

“While not all birds will interact with you, visitors get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild,” he says.

“We provide a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

The aviary is a 1000sq m planted walk-in enclosure that has more than 500 birds from about 65 different species from Australia and the world, Mick says.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds, taking photos or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Gold Creek Village has three other attractions, as well as cafes, gift shops and a garden centre, so it’s a great place for a day out after visiting the aviary, Mick says.

Numbers are still limited for social distancing reasons, but the aviary is still open as usual and over the summer will be open every day including public holidays, except Christmas, from 10am-5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Expressing freedom of speech through zines

THE Museum of Australian Democracy’s newest attraction offers an interactive, engaging way for young people to express their freedom of speech, says senior media and communications officer Ariane Rummery.

“Running from April 12-16, a workshop will teach participants how to make a zine, a handmade self-published magazine which can then be shared with others,” she says.

“It’s a great way to celebrate freedom of speech, a core part of our democracy.”

That’s only the tip of the iceberg though, according to Ariane, who says that during the school holidays, the museum, located at Old Parliament House, is offering something for all ages.

“There’s our discovery trail, which among other things, will allow people to see the famous peep hole of the prime minister’s office and rediscover the old art of typewriting on real vintage typewriters,” she says.

“Visitors can also take a light-hearted look at the chaos of 2020 with our ‘Behind the Lines’ exhibition which details the year in political cartoons, and recently reopened is the Terrace Cafe that families can enjoy on their visit to the museum.

“All are always welcome to come enjoy the charm and character of Old Parliament House and its stunning history.”

The Museum of Australian Democracy, Old Parliament House, 18 King George Terrace, Canberra. Visit moadoph.gov.au or call 1300 870433.

Library collection tells Australia’s stories Library collection tells Australia’s stories

“THE National Library is your home of Australian stories,” says programs manager Georgia McDonald.

“Our 10 million [collection] items – and counting – tells the story of Australia, and includes everything from books and newspapers to fine art, Olympic torches and ephemera.”

Georgia says children and families are always welcome to visit the National Library, but that’s especially the case during the school holidays, with free exhibitions, workshops, the Bookplate Café and the bookshop all available to enjoy.

“There’s our ‘Treasures Gallery’, featuring a curated selection of maps, rare books, manuscripts, photographs, oil paintings, watercolours and more,” says Georgia.

“The exhibition has family labels scattered throughout that are designed to help ‘significant grown-ups’ interpret the displays with children, and prompt conversations between visiting groups.

“We also have a series of sketching workshops for young people happening in the second week of the school holidays, inspired by our current exhibition, ‘A Nation Imagined: The Artists of the Picturesque Atlas’.”

Located in the very heart of the Parliamentary Triangle, Georgia says the National Library makes for a great spot to visit as part of a day out.

The National Library of Australia, Parkes Place, Canberra. Visit nla.gov.au or call 6262 1111.

Intimate encounters with wildlife

CHILDREN can get up close and personal with some of the world’s most amazing creatures at the National Zoo and Aquarium, says zoo manager Jemma Walsh.

“Visitors can come face-to-face with a dangerous carnivore on our ‘Awesome Roarsome Tour’ or stand in awe of our gentle giants on the ‘African Savannah Safari’,” says Jemma.

“And for an all-day experience, check out our ‘Wonders of Wildlife Tour’, which takes you behind the scenes to check out all that a working zoo has to offer!”

Jemma says children can also enjoy the “adventure land playground” these school holidays.

The playground is one of the newest additions to the zoo and features 55 activities such as slides and raised walkways, as well as the miniature menagerie of replica animals, such as bears and hippos.

“There is something for everyone in the playground, from the little ones to about 14 years of age,” says Jemma.

Jemma says parents are also taking advantage of the 12-month membership program to make weekly visits.

“We have lots of kids that love coming in and visiting their favourite animals whether that’s one of our beautiful big giraffes, our lion family or tigers,” she says.

“Penguins are also another big favourite of the kids.”

And for those rainy days, Jemma says the aquarium is a favourite.

National Zoo and Aquarium, 999 Lady Denman Drive, Yarralumla. Call 6287 8400, email frontdesk@nationalzoo.com.au or visit nationalzoo.com.au