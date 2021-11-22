Fyshwick roads closed by oil spill

ROADS spanning Ipswich Street, Wiluna Street and Lithgow Street in Fyshwick have been closed following an oil spill.
Fire and Rescue say the spill was caused by a hydraulic pump connected to a truck.
All roads will be closed for up to an hour to allow ACT Roads to clean up the spill.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply