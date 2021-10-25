News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Monday, October 25, 2021

Get a no-fuss skip for a no-fuss clean up

IT’S a perfect time for a spring clean of gardens and garages, and hiring a skip can make the clean out process so much easier, says Clare Corkhill, of Corkhill Bros. 

Corkhill Bros skip bin

Clare says that the family-owned and operated landscaping supplies and green-waste business has been proudly operating in Canberra since 1954. She says landscape supplies have been a core part of the business but, over time, it has expanded to offer a skip-bin hire service. 

Clare says that Corkhill Bros has made hiring a skip a no-fuss and covid-safe booking process for people who want to do some spring cleaning of their homes and gardens. 

“We have updated our website to make choosing a skip and ordering it very easy and hassle free,” says Clare.

“On our website, people can see what size skip bins are available according to their type of waste,” she says. 

Once ordered, Clare says that the skip will be delivered for a hire period of up to seven days. Corkhill Bros accept a range of material in the skips from garden waste to old furniture. 

“You can choose a green waste, general waste, soil or construction waste skip bin,” she says. 

“As Christmas approaches and we start to entertain friends and family again, doing a clean up is a great way to prepare your home and garden,” says Clare. 

And for those ready to get to work in their gardens, Clare says that Corkhill Bros has a wide range of soils, mulches, gravels and sands, all of which are also available for online ordering through their website. 

 Corkhill Bros, 33 Darling Street, Mitchell (6241 8860), and Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre, Symonston (6239 7200). Visit corkhillbros.com.au to book a skip bin. 

