‘Get tested’: The ACT records 22 new cases

“GET tested as soon as you have any symptoms,” urged ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr as the ACT recorded 22 new covid cases in the past 24 hours.

While testing numbers were strong yesterday (September 28), with 3710 tests conducted, Mr Barr said people need to get tested as soon as they are symptomatic as it may impact how they are treated.

“If you have any symptoms, it is essential that you get tested as soon as possible. If you delay getting tested, every day has a big impact, not just on the number of people you can be infecting, but also it has a big impact on how you as a patient can be treated,” he said at today’s (September 29) covid press conference.

“There are some COVID-19 treatments that need to be administered within five days of an individual experiencing symptoms in order for it to be fully effective.”

He said it also continues to give the territory a good surveillance on where the virus is in the community.

His comments come after at least seven of the new cases were infectious in the community for at least part of their infectious period, with the rest of the new cases under investigation.

Of the new cases, 12 are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites and 10 are under investigation.

There are 10 people with covid in hospital in the territory, three of which are in intensive care. All three require ventilation.