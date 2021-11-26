Got a tea towel with a story to tell?

RUSTEN House Art Centre in Queanbeyan is seeking tea towels – and their stories – from community members, artists, designers and collectors.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, Culture, Arts and Museums team leader Janita Byrne wants the entire community to contribute to the exhibition which will open on February 26.

“Tea towels are everyday items, but they’re also the art of the kitchen,” says Ms Byrne.

Ms Byrne says the exhibition aims to present stories from each tea towel, whether it is how they got it, made it or inherited it.

“Tea towels hold stories and it’s the community’s stories we hope to showcase.”

A “healthy” number of tea towels have been submitted so far, but more are wanted.

Expressions of interest including a photo of the tea towel and the story behind it can be made via cultural.services@qprc.nsw.gov.au before January 14.

The tea towel exhibition will run between February 26 and May 14.