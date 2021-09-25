Goulburn cops another four covid cases

ALL four new covid cases reported in the Southern NSW Local Health District today (September 25) are in Goulburn. Two are linked to known cases and two are under investigation.
There are no new cases reported in Queanbeyan in the 24 hours to 8pm last night beyond its current active caseload of 22.
There have been 98 total cases in SNSWLHD since the start of the current outbreak in June.
