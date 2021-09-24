Goulburn exposed: Covid cases infectious at four sites

THREE cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Goulburn in the last 24 hours as well as four new exposure sites.

The exposure sites identified include:

Goulburn Marketplace, from 4.30pm to 4.50pm, Thursday, September 16.

Woolworths Sloane Street, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Thursday, September 16.

Coles Express Big Merino, from 2.10 to 2.20pm, Friday, September 17

Blooms Chemist, Auburn Street, Goulburn, from 11.30am to 12.15pm, Monday, September 13.

“Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received,” said a Sourthern NSW Local Health District spokesperson.

“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”

Since the start of the outbreak in June, Goulburn has had 22 total cases of the virus, with four recovered and 18 currently active.

In addition, there are currently 22 active cases in Queanbeyan, 16 in Batemans Bay, one in Narooma, 19 in Yass and two no longer in the district, bringing Southern NSW’s total active case numbers to 78.

Four people are currently in hospital, with one having been admitted to hospital in Goulburn yesterday (September 23).

The other three are in hospital in the ACT, with one currently in the ICU.

Statewide, NSW today (September 24) reported 1043 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.