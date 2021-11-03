Millions in funding to reduce covid risk as schools return

THE ACT government is committing $12.63 million to Canberra schools to help cover costs associated with minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The funding will cover terms one and two of next year for ACT public and non-government schools and comes as 82,000 students return to their classrooms for face-to-face learning this week.

A set of guidelines developed by the Chief Health Officer to reduce the risk of the virus in schools will be implemented across the ACT, with the money used to help pay for essential supplies like masks and hand sanitiser, improved ventilation, additional cleaning services and extra staff, including relief teachers.

The funding includes:

$4.46 million for extending daytime cleaning services through terms 1 and 2 2022

$3.29 million to improve ventilation in school rooms. This includes capital works, CO2 monitoring, increased maintenance for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and an anticipated increase in electricity bills.

$2.92 million for additional relief teachers.

$2.50 million for additional shade structures in playgrounds. ACT Health has advised that schools should maximise outdoor learning to reduce potential transmission.

$1.5 million for the provision of masks and hand sanitiser supplies for public schools, early learning centres and for low fee paying non-government schools.

$190,000 for additional senior psychologists to provide online counselling for students and staff.

Some costs will be recovered through the National Partnership on COVID-19 Response which provides Commonwealth funding to support state and territory efforts to address the pandemic.

The ACT Government says they will continue to follow the advice of health experts to ensure the safety of school communities and will consider any future costs as they arise.