Government-facilitated flight arrives in Canberra today

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REPATRIATION flight for Australian citizens – some waiting for close to 12 months to return home from India – has touched down at Canberra Airport.

The federal government-facilitated flight from the southern Indian city of Chennai arrived around 2pm on Monday (February 8).

Around 160 Australians were met on site by ACT Health, ACT police and the Australian Defence Force to ensure compliance requirements were met.

ACT Health officials conducted a health screening on arrival of the passengers who were all tested and will again during quarantine on days 10 and 12.

Passengers also tested negative at Chennai before boarding the flight.

The waiting passengers in Canberra were whisked away to a secure Pacific Suites Hotel to undertake a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

ACT Health says it has been working closely with both Canberra Airport and the federal government to ensure the safe arrival and care of passengers.

“ACT Health has a robust quarantine program and has measures in place to deal with any potential positive case,” an ACT government spokesperson said in a statement.

“Every precaution is being taken to minimise the risk to the community.”

Daily check-ins will be sent to the new arrivals via text messages to check on symptoms.