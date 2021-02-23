Agencies ignore ‘hazardous’ material dumped in Watson

Dumped waste construction material in Watson.

DESPITE contacting four different agencies about construction material that’s been dumped at a walking track in Watson, a local resident is frustrated that four weeks on, it’s still there. 

The resident, a “CityNews” reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, reports that waste construction material was dumped at the entrance of the Mount Majura Nature Park, on Tay Street, Watson, which leads to Clancy’s Walking Track, about a month ago.

He says the dumped material contains sharp metal fragments, concrete blocks, plastic and rubber waste. 

Soil and weeds have since started to germinate in the debris, he says. 

“[The dumped material] partially blocks the rain run-off drain and is a hazard to the children seen playing there in the past few days,” he says.

“This is not an environmentally appropriate way to leave such materials exposed for more than four weeks.”

Dumped waste construction material in Watson.

About a month ago, the reader reported the materials to agencies such as Access Canberra and the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate, but says nothing has been done since. 

“So far none have made any effort to remove the dumped debris, or given a satisfactory explanation why the waste debris was dumped there for four weeks now, in the first place,” he says.

“CityNews” has contacted Access Canberra, the office of City Services Minister, Chris Steel, and the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate for comment.

