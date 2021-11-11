Government promises child protection changes

THE ACT government says it agrees with the recommendations made in response to the Coroner’s findings into the death of Bradyn Dillon.

The nine-year-old boy was murdered by his father Graham Dillon in Canberra six years ago after years of horrific abuse.

ACT Coroner Margaret Hunter’s report into Bradyn’s death made 17 recommendations across child protection, education and information sharing.

ACT minister for families and community services Rachel Stephen-Smith today (November 11) tabled the government’s response to the Ms Hunter’s findings, saying the government agreed with the intent of all recommendations.

Informed by Coroner Hunter’s recommendations, Ms Stephen-Smith said the ACT government will:

continue to improve workforce development, training and guidance for child protection professionals

provide better support and training for mandated reporters – specified professions who are legally required to report suspected child abuse or neglect

improve information sharing between ACT government directorates and across states and territories

review and strengthen the ACT’s child protection legislation

increase funding and build partnerships to meet growing demand

Ms Stephen-Smith said Bradyn’s tragic death continues to be deeply felt by the community.

“As a community, we mourn any death that is the result of family violence and recognise our duty to do more,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“Every child deserves to be safe in their home and we are committed to doing more to ensure children and young people in the ACT have every opportunity to live happy and full lives.”