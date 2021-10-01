Government urged not to sign new tram contracts

THE ACT government needs to provide evidence that Stage 2 of the Light Rail represents value for money and provides better environmental benefits than other options, say the leaders of three inner-south community groups.

The auditor-general’s “Report on Light Rail Stage 2A”, released on September 24, has raised considerable concern in the Canberra community, say John Bell, Deakin Residents Association; David Denham, Griffith Narrabundah Community Association and Richard Johnston, Kingston Barton Residents Group.

“This report casts serious doubts about the thoroughness and credibility of the economic analysis underpinning the 2019 Business Case for Stage 2A,” the trio says in a joint statement.

“The auditor-general has recommended that it be revised, updated and made publicly available for scrutiny.

“We call on the government to sign no new contracts on Stage 2 until the whole Stage 2 project is subjected to comprehensive and robust economic and environmental impact analysis, including thoroughly assessing feasible alternatives, before committing this large investment.

“We also want to know how much Canberra rates will have to be increased to pay for light rail.

“All of this information then needs to be made public in order for the Canberra public to have the opportunity to make a well-informed judgement on Light Rail Stage 2.”