Groovin the Moo cancelled for a second year

By
CityNews
-
Groovin the Moo, 2015. Photo: Joseph Mayers.

FOR the second year in a row, Groovin the Moo has been cancelled.

Current restrictions, the uncertainty around when they will be eased and the timelines needed for planning makes it impossible to go ahead with this tour, said the festival’s promoters, Cattleyard Promotions.

“It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Groovin the Moo for the second year,” said spokesperson Steve Halpin.

Last year, ticket holders to the cancelled 2020 tour were asked by the company to hold on to their ticket and use it in 2021.

Now, Mr Halpin has asked ticket holders to do so again, saying:”If you’re able to hold on to your ticket a bit longer, it will really help us in welcoming GTM back next year.”

However, for people who want a refund, information will be sent out soon, he said.

