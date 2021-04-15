Group assaults delivery driver, steals his car

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROUP of men allegedly assaulted a pizza delivery driver before stealing his car in Aranda in late March.

It was about 11.50pm on Friday, March 26, when the group of men assaulted the delivery driver on Bandjalong Crescent before taking his car.

The vehicle was later found at an underpass in Chifley.

Two days earlier (March 24), a man was assaulted and threatened with a knife by two men in Florance Place, Macquarie.

His car was also stolen and then found by police at a carpark in Aranda.

Then, on Monday, April 12, at about 10.50pm, a man was allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed by another man in Banambila Street, Aranda. His vehicle was stolen and later recovered by police in a carpark in Macquarie.

Police believe these incidents are linked and likely to have been conducted by the same group of people.

The people involved are described as male, 20 to 30 years of age, about 180 cm tall, Caucasian in appearance and they were wearing dark clothing with dark masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference number 6774673.