Growing firm welcomes three new lawyers

WITH a focus on consistent and sustained growth, KJB Law has appointed three new commercial lawyers to its team: Firmin Kwong, Ivan Golem and Susu Huang.

KJB Law principal and solicitor Jo Twible says she and the two other principals of the firm, Des Moore and Andrew Freer, identified a need for a junior lawyer to help with commercial leasing work, as well as having an additional person on the team who could assist clients with retirement village entry, another of the firm’s growth areas.

Ivan Golem was appointed to this role.

“We then had the senior lawyer in our commercial team advise that he and his family had decided to move north for a sea change,” Jo says.

“Our practice was growing, not shrinking, so we moved to identify another senior commercial lawyer to join the team, and employed Firmin Kwong to fulfil that role.”

In addition, Jo says the firm’s residential conveyancing area has experienced consistent growth over the last eight months, so they also appointed lawyer Susu Huang.

“We’re a firm that cares for its staff and its clients, and we wanted to ensure we were able to continue to provide high service levels to our clients without overworking our staff,” Jo says.

“As a general law firm, we bring to our commercial clients more than just knowledge of commercial law.

“This means that when a client comes in with a commercial law matter that might touch on other areas of law, or where decisions regarding the commercial matter might impact, for example, their estate planning, we can also work through those matters with them.”

When KJB Law looks to hire staff, Jo says one of the key factors they consider is to select people whose approach to clients and the law fit with the firm’s ethos of genuine care for clients and each other.

“We felt that all three of these lawyers reflect that ethos,” she says.

“Expertise is important (particularly for our senior lawyers) but while it’s always possible to develop someone’s expertise further, you can’t teach inherent attitude towards people.”

KJB Law, 10 Corinna Street, Woden.

Ivan Golem

Solicitor, commercial law, leasing, retirement village advice and conveyancing

COMING from a strong commercial background, Ivan Golem’s interest in the law was piqued as a child when he’d help his father with his property development business.

“I’ve been helping him with the admin side of things since I was 10 years old, as I was the only one who could read fluently in English,” he says.

“I remember being at the solicitor’s office and reading the contract to dad, and thinking how complicated legal documents were.

“I developed an interest in all things commercial, and in particular, commercial law.”

Ivan has completed his bachelor of laws at UC and his graduate diploma of legal practice, and was recently admitted as a solicitor in the ACT Supreme Court.

Born and bred in Canberra, Ivan, 24, works in a versatile role under the commercial umbrella at KJB Law, with a focus on leasing, retirement village advice and general conveyancing.

“I enjoy the resolution and realising that although it’s just paper documents and hassle to some people, these contracts are actually so important for the foundation of business,” he says.

“People want to do things properly, particularly with seeing how turbulent life can be since covid. I like seeing my clients happy with the result.”

Having started at KJB Law in November, he says he’s been warmly welcomed by the knowledgeable team.

“This is the role I see as the start to my career. This is the field I want to be in and the direction I want to go,” he says.

“I really enjoy the vast array of experience I’m getting and I look forward to taking the opportunities available to me.”

Ivan also enjoys eating, drinking and travelling, and says he looks forward to doing much more of that once covid is over.

Email ivan@kjblaw.com.au

Firmin Kwong

Associate and solicitor, commercial and property law, and estate planning

FIRMIN Kwong initially studied commerce but found the compulsory law element of the course far more interesting, transferred to a combined degree and eventually graduated in law in 2012, holding a bachelor of laws from UC and a graduate diploma of legal practice from ANU.

“Things fell into place and I developed my skills in property and commercial law,” he says.

An experienced property lawyer, Firmin’s career started in 2013 and he’s previously worked as a solicitor at Chamberlains Law Firm and Lexmerca Lawyers.

His areas of expertise include residential conveyancing, multi-unit developments, commercial and retail leasing, sale and purchase of small businesses, commercial conveyancing and estate planning.

“I enjoy helping clients, having an end goal and making sure that we get to that end goal in the most practical, efficient way possible,” he says.

“I’m very detail-focused, though I try not to bog down the client with the finer details – unless they specifically want to fully understand the process. “I like to get that balance right, working out what the client needs and wants.”

With clients ranging from first-home buyers and property developers to shopping centre landlords, Firmin believes it’s vital to provide commercial and practical advice to clients.

“I want my clients to feel comfortable in going ahead with their purchase, sale of a commercial property or a commercial lease,” he says.

“I don’t want them to feel confused about anything when they proceed – I know it’s likely to be their biggest purchase.”

Firmin, 34, says he appreciates the supportive directors, colleagues and strong client base at KJB Law. He enjoys spending time with his young family, and travelling, when possible.

Email firmin@kjblaw.com.au

Susu Huang

Solicitor, conveyancing, small business transactions, leasing, planning and commercial law

A PASSION for helping clients with complex and sophisticated legal processes is the driving force for solicitor Susu Huang, whose areas of expertise include conveyancing, small business transactions, leasing, planning and commercial law.

“I recognise how important these processes are to my clients, so I love to help them by providing sound legal advice, to guide them through the fairly complicated legal process. I try to make it as easy as possible for them,” says Susu.

Susu obtained her bachelor of arts in law from the University of Central Lancashire in the UK, as well as her masters of law in international business law.

Her postgraduate diploma in legal practice was gained at the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice, and her graduate diploma of legal practice at the College of Law in Sydney. Susu was admitted as a lawyer in the ACT in 2018.

She says she loved studying in the UK and felt fortunate to have secured a legal position in Canberra at Snedden Hall and Gallop in 2006. She has also worked at Nelson and Hill Lawyers.

Her focus is on developing a strong relationship with her valued clients.

“I think it’s really important to keep them informed of where we’re up to,” says Susu.

“Particularly for first-home buyers. I understand how frustrating the process can be – it’s the biggest investment in their lives and they might need someone to hold their hand through it all.

“And that’s what I can do! I value the relationships and trust that we develop and I will continue doing the same.”

Outside of work, Susu loves catching up with family and friends. She grew up in China and speaks fluent Mandarin, and wants to use that skill to be able to help Chinese-speaking clients with their legal matters.

Email susu@kjblaw.com.au