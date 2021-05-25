Growing region’s proud of its history and icons 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The growing inner north is home to a variety of businesses that specialise in a range of areas. This is a sponsored post.

CANBERRA’S growing inner north is celebrated for being home to some of the territory’s oldest dwellings, with heritage listed areas including Gorman House, Ainslie Primary and Haig Park.

The inner north was even a base to the ACT’s original airport which, between 1926 and 1928, sat where the Dickson Library and playing fields now are.

It’s also home to institutions that are well-known nationally and internationally such as the Australian War Memorial and the Australian National University.

Growing since its early days, the population of the area is more than 48,000, with more than 21,000 dwellings, according to the 2016 Australian census.

Its businesses continue to grow, too, with a variety of dedicated businesses such as play schools, dance schools and gyms, that specialise in what they do.

Playschool benefits children and parents

AT Inner North Playschool, children take their first step towards independence, says director and head teacher Margie Frawley.

A mother of five herself, Margie says the playschool runs between 9.30am and 1.30pm, two days a week, helping three and four year olds get ready for preschool.

“Giving the kids confidence, there’s free play and directed play, music, craft, puzzles, duplo, play-doh, and more,” she says.

“It’s so rewarding to see them socialise and develop, and it’s also just a lot of fun to be around them.”

While the playschool really benefits the children, Margie believes there’s great benefits for parents, too.

“We have two parent helpers every session. The parents get to know each other and at the end of playschool there’s always been some great friendships made,” she says.

“We also run a few events and fundraisers throughout the year which is great community building.”

For those interested, Margie says enrolments fill up fast so the sooner parents can express their interest, the better.

“We understand parents can be a little anxious as it might be the first time their child is away from mum and dad,” she says.

“But we start to hear from parents only a few weeks in that their kids are waking up and asking: ‘Is it a playschool day?’”

Inner North Playschool, corner of Limestone Avenue and Grimes Street, Ainslie. Email innernorthplayschool@gmail.com or visit innernorthplayschool.org

RUNNING for more than 30 years, the Kim Harvey School of Dance director, Kim Harvey, loves running the school.

Operating from a bespoke building that was awarded the Australian Institute of Architect’s ACT “Art in Architecture Award” in 2016, the school offers classes in classical ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre, lyrical and open classical, as well as performance classes and conditioning.

“Our students are fortunate to have access to a world-class facility and our highly-trained faculty love working in the space,” she says.

Kim says she’s proud to have been instrumental in the early training of future and current dance professionals such as Dimity Azoury and Cadi McCarthy.

“I love running the school: the interaction with engaged young minds, the opportunity to see students grow and learn, the sharing of knowledge and love of dance to all ages and the family and community that extends beyond the dance school,” she says.

Kim Harvey School of Dance, at “The Oak”, 11 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Call 6230 0425, email admin@kimharveydance.com.au or visit kimharveydance.com.au

Gym offers a ‘unique’ fitness experience

AFTER working with teams such as the Australian Kookaburras and the Junior Canberra Raiders, Suzie Goodall, an international sports physiotherapist of about 18 years, now uses her expertise at the Powerhouse Gym in Lyneham.

Jointly run with Glenn Turner, a former Australian hockey player and two-time Olympian, Suzie says Powerhouse is a “unique fitness experience”.

“Our expert team not only has insights on injury prevention and athletic performance but we are always on the floor and training with our clients,” says Suzie.

“A big thing for us is correcting technique as that’s vital for fitness outcomes, and if somebody has an injury I’ll assess it right there and then.”

Particularly popular at the moment is their “Masters Class”, which Suzie says is for over 65s.

“Having worked as a nurse I’m passionate about the older community staying mobile and independent for as long as they can,” she says.

“We do joint nutrition and weight bearing activity for bone density, which helps prevent osteoporosis, and of course we work on cardiovascular health.

“We had a 75-year-old do a 110kg deadlift the other day, which was just stunning to see.”

In saying that, Powerhouse has classes for everyone to enjoy, Suzie says.

“We have a mums and bubs class, a kids club for ages 7-12, an athletes academy, a beginners class, and much more,” she says.

“It really forms a great community, with a mix from all walks of life that feel comfortable here.”

Powerhouse Gym, National Hockey Centre, 196 Mouat Street, Lyneham. Visit powerhousegymcbr.com.au