Half-price airfares go on sale at midnight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIANS are expected to start booking half-price airfares as part of the federal government’s cheap flights initiative, when it goes live at midnight.

About 800,000 half-price airfares are on sale from April 1 until July 31 and tickets to destinations such as Cairns, Gold Coast, Avalon and Broome can be purchased for travel to September 30.

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said the discounted flights potentially provide hundreds of thousands of Australians with the opportunity to divert more of their holiday budget towards experiences on the ground, providing a boost to local businesses and tourism operators.

“One of the biggest challenges that we currently have is encouraging Australians to travel differently and to help fill the void left by overseas visitors by engaging with our many wonderful tourism experiences and attractions that are suffering from lost international business,” Ms Harrison said.

“That is why we are calling on people to travel a bit differently, to venture further afield and to help support the local communities by immersing themselves in all of the experiences on offer there, be it a guided walking tour, a surf lesson or a wine tasting.”