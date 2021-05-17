Have you seen Chelsea?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 26-year-old Chelsea Crivici are concerned for her welfare after she went missing yesterday (May 16) morning.

Chelsea, who described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 164cm (5’4”) tall, of slim build with shoulder-length blonde and purple hair, and with blue eyes, was last seen in Civic at about 8am.

Police are requesting the public’s help to locate her.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police can call on 131 444 quoting reference number 6800507.