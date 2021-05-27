Have you seen Coen?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

COEN Raferty hasn’t been seen since Monday (May 24) and police are concerned for his welfare.

The 32-year-old has not been seen or heard from since midday Monday when he left the Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway.

Coen, who is described as of Caucasian appearance, about 177cm (5’8”) tall, with short brown hair and of a medium build, is known to travel on Transport Canberra buses and passengers are asked to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Coen is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6808523.