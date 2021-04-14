Update: Constantina has been found

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Missing 35-year-old Constantina Hadjitofi.
UPDATE: Police say Constantina has been found safe and well.
CONSTANTINA Hadjitoufi hasn’t been heard from since yesterday (April 13) afternoon and now police are calling on the public to help find her.
The jumper police say Constantina was wearing when she went missing
The 35-year-old was last seen in Bruce at about 3.45pm wearing black tracksuit pants and a black hooded jumper with pink stripes on the front.
Police describe her as being Caucasian in appearance, about 153cm (5”) tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair which was tied in a bun when she was last seen.
Anyone with any information should call 131 444 quoting reference number 6774647.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor