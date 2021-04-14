Update: Constantina has been found

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Police say Constantina has been found safe and well.

CONSTANTINA Hadjitoufi hasn’t been heard from since yesterday (April 13) afternoon and now police are calling on the public to help find her.

The 35-year-old was last seen in Bruce at about 3.45pm wearing black tracksuit pants and a black hooded jumper with pink stripes on the front.

Police describe her as being Caucasian in appearance, about 153cm (5”) tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair which was tied in a bun when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information should call 131 444 quoting reference number 6774647.