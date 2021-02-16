Have you seen Jacqueline?

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of Jacqueline Watts after she went missing yesterday morning (February 16).

The 50-year-old has reportedly been missing since 7am on Tuesday but was last seen in Rivett on Monday.

She is described as Caucasian, with a heavy build and dark hair.

Police believe she may be driving a white Kia Picanto with ACT registration “YNR09H”.

They are calling on the public to help locate her.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6735127.

