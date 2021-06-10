Have you seen Michael?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of 52-year-old Michael Fuderer after he went missing a week ago.

Michael, described as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark hair and a beard, was last seen on Thursday (June 3) in Hughes.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police (including anyone that has had contact with Michael in the past week) is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6820138.