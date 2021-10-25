Have you seen missing Michael?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 43-year-old man Michael Ward who went missing last night (October 24).

Michael has not been seen or heard from since about 10pm last night in Phillip.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with brown hair and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a trailbike graphic on the front, black tracksuit pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Michael is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number 6942269.