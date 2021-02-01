Update: Mitchell found safe and well

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Police report Mitchell has been found safe and well.

POLICE and the family of 28-year-old Mitchell Bush are concerned for the welfare of after he went missing early this morning (February 1).

Mitchell was last seen at about 3am in Civic, and is described as being Caucasian, with short brown hair and of average build.

Police believe he may be driving a blue Subaru WRX with a distinctive white bonnet and ACT registration YBK57J in Namadgi National Park or the Brindabella area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist in locating Mitchell is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting the reference number 6724663.