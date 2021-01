Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for 51-year-old Scott Lacey after he went missing on December 30 in Weetangera.

Scott is described as Caucasian, about 175cm (5’ 9”) tall with grey/brown hair and of heavy build.

His family is very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has any information that could assist in locating Scott is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting the reference number 6710293.