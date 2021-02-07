Have you seen Vanessa?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE hold concerns for Vanessa Stuart after she left Canberra Hospital Sunday (February 7) morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The 23-year-old was last seen heading toward Hindmarsh Drive at about 8.40am.

Police say she has no known residence in the ACT or any known family and friends here, and are requesting the public’s help to find her.

She is described as being Caucasian, about 163cm (5’4″) with a medium build and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with green trousers, heavy eye make-up and lipstick.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6729218.