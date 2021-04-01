Hazard burn to enhance moth habitat

Photo: Nathan Schmidt

PRESCRIBED burns at Jarramlee Nature Reserve in Macgregor today (April 1) will enhance native grassland as well as endangered golden sun moth habitat.

Found in grasslands across southeast Australia, the golden sun moth is threatened by habitat loss and degradation, and is listed as critically endangered nationally.

An area of 8ha will undergo ecological burns in Jarramlee reserve this year with only a small portion taking place today, according to ACT Parks and Conversation. 

As part of managing the burn, fire managers will create a buffer zone of up to 20m around the complete perimeter and say that every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

 

