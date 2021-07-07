Health breach: Sydney man tried to enter Parliament House

A SYDNEY man breached ACT health directions when he attempted to enter Parliament House today (July 7). 

Police went to Parliament House at about 12.40pm after reports that the man, a 43-year-old, did not have an exemption to be in the ACT and was not wearing a mask.

Police say they encouraged him to wear a mask and apply for an exemption to be in the ACT but he chose not to.

He arrested and charged with trespassing and failing to comply with ACT health directions. He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police say they will not hesitate to act where blatant or deliberate non-compliance occurs.

