Health chief: More cases not due to increased testing

THE ACT has experienced an increase in covid cases over the past week which is not due to more people coming forward to get tested, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

She made the comments at today’s (October 5) covid press conference, when it was announced that 33 more people have tested positive to covid to 8pm last night. This follows 28 cases reported yesterday, 38 on Sunday, as well as 52 on both Saturday and Friday.

While there have been more cases over the past seven days, Dr Coleman said about 70 per cent of these cases presented to testing due to being a close or household contact.

“Furthermore, we identified several clusters during the week where transmission did occur, and so the close contacts tested positive in the same week,” she said.

“What this is suggesting, more recently, is that cases have transmitted the virus to close or household contacts. We are detecting that and this may reflect our slightly relaxed social conditions and increased movement in community or household visits.”

She called this “reassuring” saying it suggested that ACT Health’s test, trace, isolation measures are actually working.

When looking at statistics for the latest outbreak in the ACT, Dr Coleman said more than half of the cases are male and the median age of cases remained at 28 years.

Overall, 95 people have been admitted to hospitals with covid, which is nine percent of all cases, she said.

Sixteen of these cases have required intensive care admission and of the 16 in ICU, eight have required ventilation support, she said.

“The vast majority [of cases in hospitals] are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” she said.

Sixty-eight of the people in hospital have been unvaccinated, making up 71.6 per cent of patients with covid, while 16.8 per cent were partially vaccinated with one dose.

Dr Coleman said five were fully vaccinated and six cases are being investigated.

She said these statistics continued to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as Canberrans are eligible.